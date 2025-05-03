The footage, taken inside Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence, shows Khushi sitting quietly in the living room while paying her last respects to her grandmother who had passed away that day at 90.

Khushi Kapoor's grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Following her demise, the Kapoor family, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor, gathered to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, a controversy arose when a video surfaced online showing Khushi sitting in the living room, while paparazzi gathered outside the residence and captured her in a private space, sparking concerns about their persistence and disregard for privacy during a sensitive moment.

The footage, taken inside Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence, shows Khushi sitting quietly in the living room while paying her last respects to her grandmother who had passed away that day at 90. The paparazzi reportedly zoomed their cameras into the home, capturing Khushi without regard for her privacy. The video was shared with the caption, "Khushi Kapoor at the last rites of her grandmother," drawing widespread criticism for its insensitivity.



Social media users expressed outrage over the paparazzi's actions. A user criticised, stating, "Why the hell are you zooming her at such a time" Another said, "Literally zooming into someone’s living room! Isn't that a breach of privacy?". One of the users commented, "Leave them alone guys not everything is Paps material". "Kisi ki privacy ki to izzat kar liya karo dallo, kam se kam aise time me to mat pahucha karo" ("Respect someone's privacy, at least don't bother them at such times"), added another user. Some also questioned the glamorization of film actors, saying "WTF? Any granddaughter would be present at grandmother's final rites- what's different? Stop over glamorousing the film actors."



Nirmal Kapoor, the revered matriarch of the Kapoor family, passed away, and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Saturday, May 3. Several notable Bollywood celebrities paid their respects, including Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Ashoke Pandit, and Fardeen Khan, among others.