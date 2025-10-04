Pankaj Tripathi's bold new avatar leaves Ranveer Singh in shock, says 'Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap...'

Pankaj Tripathi stuns fans with a bold new look on Instagram, teasing 'something interesting' and drawing playful reactions from Ranveer Singh.

Pankaj Tripathi has just set Instagram on fire with a stunning new look that has fans doing a double-take! Gone are the days of humble Kaleen Bhaiya or the simple-toned character from Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi has unveiled a vibrant, daring avatar that’s turning heads everywhere.

The star shared a series of photos with the cryptic caption, 'एक नई शुरुआत। This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the “vibe”?' and honestly, the vibe is electric!

Fusion fashion statement

Pankaj Tripathi's new look is a showstopper, blending traditional Indian flair with modern luxury.

He’s rocking bright red and gold brocade dhoti pants that look incredibly festive and dramatic. On top, he's wearing a slightly sheer black shirt with a subtle floral pattern, which adds a bit of edgy mystery. But the real masterpiece is the coat: a long, flowing emerald-green velvet jacket heavily embroidered with beautiful gold work on the shoulders and lapels. To top off this unexpected look, he's wearing a checkered flat cap and sparkly gold juttis. It’s a regal, rock-and-roll, traditional-meets-modern masterpiece!

This dramatic style change hints that something big is brewing: a new movie, a web series, or maybe even a campaign that shows a completely new side of the actor we all adore.

Ranveer Singh and f ans c an’t k eep c alm

The moment the pictures went live, the comments section exploded with love, humour, and disbelief. Even Bollywood’s king of flamboyant fashion, Ranveer Singh, couldn't help but comment, playfully writing, 'Arre! yeh kya, Guruji ?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?', actress Surveen Chawla also praised the look, simply stating, 'Pankaj jeeee … kamaal hai !!'

Fans were quick to mix their surprise with references to his famous characters. One funny fan exclaimed, 'Kaleen bhaiya kaleen hi pehen liya kya' (referring to the fabric looking like a carpet, or 'kaleen'). Other comments perfectly summed up the collective awe: 'This man is getting younger' and '@pankajtripathi sirji you are the best.'

Pankaj Tripathi’s latest post proves he’s not just a master of acting, but also a fearless style icon in the making. Whatever this 'new beginning' is, we are absolutely here for the stunning new vibe.