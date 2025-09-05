Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pankaj Tripathi, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, turns 48 today. Did you know the story behind his two birthdays in September?

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi, one of the most versatile actors, is celebrating his 48th birthday this year. Known for his effortless performances in films and web series, he has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences. 

Pankaj celebrates two birthdays on September 5 and September 28. In an interview with News 18, he explained that this unusual situation happened during his school enrollment when his brother couldn't remember the exact date of birth while filling out the admission form. The teacher suggested using September 5, coinciding with Teacher’s Day, and remarked, 'Achha din hain. Bada Aadmi Banega' (It's a good day; he will become a great person). In reality, his actual birth date is September 28. Since then, he has equally embraced both dates. 

Early life and education

Born in a Bhojpuri Brahmin family in Belsand village, Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi was the youngest of four children of Pandit Benaras Tiwari and Hemanti Devi. His father worked as both a farmer and a priest. After completing his schooling, he moved to Patna to pursue further education.

In Patna, Tripathi joined the Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur. At the same time, he became deeply involved in theatre and also took part in student politics. He was unsure whether acting could be a stable career, so he worked at the Maurya Hotel in Patna. For nearly seven years, he remained in Patna, juggling his hotel job with his love for theatre. 

ALSO READ: ‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

Training at the National School of Drama

Pankaj moved to Delhi and enrolled at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), where he polished his acting skills and graduated in 2004. This decision marked the turning point in his career. Soon after, he began appearing in small roles. His earliest work included a politician’s character in a Tata Tea advertisement. 

Breakthrough with Gangs of Wasseypur

For years, Pankaj Tripathi continued to appear in small roles, but he got recognition in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. His audition for the film reportedly lasted for eight hours. His performance as Sultan Qureshi was widely appreciated, and audiences instantly noticed his acting skills. 

Over the years, he acted in films like Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and many others. His performance in Newton (2017), where he played a CRPF officer, was especially praised. The film itself was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. 

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi stayed away, didn't sign any film for a year due to..., actor reveals shocking reason

On the work front, Pankaj has successfully balanced both films and digital series. He recently appeared in Metro In Dino, while also continuing his role in the widely followed series Criminal Justice.

