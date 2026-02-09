FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: RR look to revive playoff hopes as DC fight to stay alive

DC vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals look to revive playoff hopes

Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show, take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize

Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show

US-Iran war: Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire, no injuries reported

Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'

Pankaj Tripathi took a break from acting due to boredom and exhaustion, now choosing projects that excite him. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur, he focuses on quality roles and has also ventured into production with Perfect Family.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 03:11 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed why he decided to take a break from acting. In an interview with NDTV, he explained that continuous work had left him feeling bored and fatigued. 'I was working back-to-back on projects. The feeling of boredom and exhaustion had begun to emerge. I found my work to be uninteresting. A break was much needed,' he said. The actor explained that he now selects acting parts which interest him more than projects which would provide him with financial gain through EMI payments.

Embracing selectivity and artistic satisfaction:

Pankaj stressed that he has entered a phase in life where artistic satisfaction matters more than quantity. 'I leave my home for work that excites me, he said. 'I don't want to do every project that comes my way, he said. 'I act to live, not live to act, he said. He admitted that working nonstop during both pre- and post-Covid times had drained his physical and emotional capacity. He now prefers a slower, more thoughtful approach to his craft, which enables the audience to guess his upcoming performance.

Also read: Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Early life and rise to fame:

Pankaj was born to a family of farmers and priests who lived in Belsand, Bihar. He moved to Patna for his college education and at the same time, he started studying hotel management there. After two years of working as an assistant chef, he completed his studies at the National School of Drama in 2004 and moved to Mumbai. His breakthrough occurred when he participated in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur project and he continued to deliver outstanding performances throughout his career in movies and television shows, which included Fukrey, Masaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Ludo and Mirzapur and Newton.

Pankaj has also ventured into production with the web series Perfect Family. He will appear in Mirzapur: The Movie. He wants to maintain his passion for acting by choosing projects that will help him achieve his goals in the entertainment industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show, take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize
Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show
US-Iran war: Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire, no injuries reported
Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire
Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve massive feat
Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days: How to protect yourself?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement