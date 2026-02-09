Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'

Pankaj Tripathi took a break from acting due to boredom and exhaustion, now choosing projects that excite him. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur, he focuses on quality roles and has also ventured into production with Perfect Family.

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed why he decided to take a break from acting. In an interview with NDTV, he explained that continuous work had left him feeling bored and fatigued. 'I was working back-to-back on projects. The feeling of boredom and exhaustion had begun to emerge. I found my work to be uninteresting. A break was much needed,' he said. The actor explained that he now selects acting parts which interest him more than projects which would provide him with financial gain through EMI payments.

Embracing selectivity and artistic satisfaction:

Pankaj stressed that he has entered a phase in life where artistic satisfaction matters more than quantity. 'I leave my home for work that excites me, he said. 'I don't want to do every project that comes my way, he said. 'I act to live, not live to act, he said. He admitted that working nonstop during both pre- and post-Covid times had drained his physical and emotional capacity. He now prefers a slower, more thoughtful approach to his craft, which enables the audience to guess his upcoming performance.

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Early life and rise to fame:

Pankaj was born to a family of farmers and priests who lived in Belsand, Bihar. He moved to Patna for his college education and at the same time, he started studying hotel management there. After two years of working as an assistant chef, he completed his studies at the National School of Drama in 2004 and moved to Mumbai. His breakthrough occurred when he participated in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur project and he continued to deliver outstanding performances throughout his career in movies and television shows, which included Fukrey, Masaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Ludo and Mirzapur and Newton.

Pankaj has also ventured into production with the web series Perfect Family. He will appear in Mirzapur: The Movie. He wants to maintain his passion for acting by choosing projects that will help him achieve his goals in the entertainment industry.