Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

One of the most successful shows in the Indian OTT space, Mirzapur is expected to premiere its third season later this year on Prime Video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

The crime drama web series Mirzapur, starring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others, has been one of the most successful shows in the Indian OTT space. And now, as per the latest reports, the makers are planning to make a feature film based on the Prime Video show.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "The world of Mirzapur has fascinated the audience, and there is a lot of scope in terms of characters and parallel plots to be developed into other content formats besides the existing web series structure. The conversation to make Mirzapur into a film has recently begun among the makers, and are developing an idea that would entertain the audience. Once that is locked, they will get into the logistics. However, it is certain that they do want to present Mirzapur as a movie as well."

The first season of Mirzapur, which also had Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar in its main cast, premiered in November 2018. The second season came out in October 2020 with Vijay Varma (in a double role), Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Priyanshu Painyuli as the additional cast members.

In a recent IMDb poll that listed the 50 most popular Indian web series of all time, Mirzapur was ranked second behind Netflix's Sacred Games, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The poll was determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018, to May 10, 2023.

Shot across the cities of Uttar Pradesh, the crime drama Mirzapur is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and created by Karan Anshuman, who is also the showrunner of Prime Video's sports drama Inside Edge and Netflix's crime drama Rana Naidu.

READ | Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

 

