Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites

Apart from Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, several actors from the film and TV fraternity including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Kushal Tandon, and Mukesh Rishi among others attended Pankaj Dheer's funeral and paid their last respects.

Famous TV actress Dipika Kakkar, who is currently battling cancer, was seen attending veteran actor Pankaj Dheer's funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika was seen dressed in a simple white and navy blue ethnic suit, walking with Shoaib hand in hand, who was in a plain white shirt and jeans.

Dipika looked visibly emotional and Shoaib tried to console her. For the unversed, Dipika, Shoaib worked with the late actor in the super-hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka a few years ago, where Pankaj played Dipika's father. Airing from April 2011 to March 2018, the soap opera was one of the longest running Indian TV series.

Apart from Dipika and Shoaib, several actors from the film and TV fraternity including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Kushal Tandon, and Mukesh Rishi among others attended Pankaj Dheer's funeral and paid their last respects. An emotional moment from the funeral showed Pankaj Dheer's son Nikitin Dheer comforting his mother Anita Dheer.

Pankaj had achieved immense fame after playing Karna in the iconic Doordarshan serial Mahabharat. The late actor also shared screen space with stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Bobby Deol in Baadshah, Soldier, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Andaaz, Sanam Bewafa, and Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

His son Nikitin Dheer and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar are also famous actors. While Nikitin has appeared in movies such as Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, and Chennai Express among others, Kratka has acted in famous TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

