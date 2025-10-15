Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his portrayal of Karna in the epic television series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68. Survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and their two children, Nikitin and Nitika, Pankaj leaves behind a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry.

Anita Dheer: The pillar of support

Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer, a seasoned Bollywood costume designer. The couple tied the knot on October 19, 1976, and shared a close bond throughout their marriage. Anita's contributions to the film industry include her work on movies such as Boxer, Diamonds Are Forever, Victoria No. 203, and Ikke Pe Ikka. Her support was instrumental in Pankaj's illustrious career.

Nikitin Dheer: Continuing the cinematic legacy

Their son, Nikitin Dheer, born on March 17, 1980, is a prominent actor in the Indian film and television industry. He made his acting debut in 2008 with Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar and gained recognition for his roles in films like Chennai Express (2013) and Shershaah (2021). Nikitin married television actress Kratika Sengar on September 3, 2014. Kratika is best known for her leading roles in popular TV shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah and Jhansi Ki Rani. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devika, on May 12, 2022. Nikitin's performances continue to honor his father's legacy in the entertainment industry.

Nitika Dheer Shah: The private family member

Pankaj and Anita's daughter, Nitika Dheer Shah, maintains a private life away from the public eye. She is married and resides in Mumbai, keeping a low profile while staying close to her family.

The Dheer family's contributions to Indian cinema and television continue to inspire and resonate with audiences, ensuring that Pankaj Dheer's legacy endures through his loved ones.