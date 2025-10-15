FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Dheer death: A look at other Mahabharata cast members who left us too soon

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, passed away at 68. His demise joins other iconic cast members whose memorable performances continue to define the timeless legacy of the epic series.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Pankaj Dheer death: A look at other Mahabharata cast members who left us too soon
The passing of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his portrayal of Karna in the 1988 television epic Mahabharat, marks the end of an era for fans of the series. Dheer, who died on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer, joins a list of esteemed actors from the show who are no longer with us.

Praveen Kumar Sobti

Praveen Kumar Sobti, who portrayed the formidable Bhima, passed away on February 7, 2022, at the age of 74. Before his acting career, Sobti was an accomplished athlete, winning medals in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. His portrayal of Bhima left an indelible mark on audiences.

Rasik Dave

Rasik Dave, known for his role as Nanda Baba, the father of Lord Krishna, in Mahabharat, passed away on July 29, 2022, due to kidney failure at the age of 65. Dave was married to actress Ketki Joshi-Dave, and together they contributed significantly to Indian television.

Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal, who became famous for playing the cunning Shakuni, passed away in June 2023. His portrayal of the manipulative uncle of the Kauravas is remembered as one of the most iconic villainous roles in Indian television history.

Virendra Razdan

Virendra Razdan, known for his role as Vidur, the wise and righteous minister of Hastinapur, passed away in 2003. His calm demeanor and nuanced performance brought a deep sense of morality and wisdom to the character, earning him lasting admiration.

These actors, along with Pankaj Dheer, brought to life the epic characters of Mahabharat, and their contributions continue to be cherished by audiences.

As we remember Pankaj Dheer and his fellow cast members, their performances remain a testament to the timeless appeal of Mahabharat and its enduring legacy in Indian television history.

