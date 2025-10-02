Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...

SSC CGL 2025: Re-exam scheduled on October 14, answer key to be out on...

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai sue YouTube for Rs 4 crore for this reason; Salman Khan is also involved as...

Who is Greta Thunberg? Why Israel detains her on Gaza flotilla, know about her India connection

'When you were in your mother's stomach..': Rishi Kapoor made shocking statement to this actress, she was called his 'illegitimate daughter'

Not Isha Ambani, Falguni Nayar, this is India's wealthiest woman entrepreneur, is nearly 10 times richer than Sundar Pichai, name is..., net worth is...

DA hike news: After approval of 3% Dearness Allowance, Centre's new Diwali bonanza, likely to pay arrears in...

Israel undermines Gaza Peace Plan, asks residents to leave, kills 73 since Trump unveils 20-point plan

Why has Israel arrested Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...

Not SRK, Vijay, Big B, Prabhas, most searched Indian actor of the decade is...

SSC CGL 2025: Re-exam scheduled on October 14, answer key to be out on...

SSC CGL 2025: Re-exam scheduled on October 14, answer key to be out on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89

Renowned for his exemplary singing skills, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's performances were soulful and melodious, which earned him both national and international fame.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani classical singer, passes away at 89
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra has passed away at 89. The music maestro, who was keeping unwell for a long time, took his last breath on Thursday at 4:15 am at his daughter Namrata's residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was recently also admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor heart attack. After recovering, he came back to Mirzapur and was under the care of doctors at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital. His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Manikarnika Ghat on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the news of his sudden passing has left the music world mourning, with condolences and tributes taking over social media platforms.

Born on August 3, 1936, in a village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received his early music training from his father and then received his formal music education in Varanasi. The late vocalist also received extensive training under the guidance of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana Gharana.

Renowned for his exemplary singing skills, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's performances were soulful and melodious, which earned him both national and international fame. He was also considered a leading force of Purab Ang's Thumri style. 

In a decades-spanning career, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received several honours, including the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award, and the Yash Bharati Award. The Government of India honoured him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage cost debate

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch
Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Shubman reveals
From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: How Bollywood divas rock latex fashion trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: How Bollywood divas rock latex fashion
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce
How can a government just 'shut down'? Has it happened before in US? Know here
How can a government just 'shut down'? Has it happened before in US? Know here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE