Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, bringing Sachivji and the residents of Phulera back for another season of village politics, rivalries and comedy. The TVF show features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Durgesh Kumar.

The fifth season of Panchayat is set to return to Phulera on December 3, bringing back Sachivji and the village's familiar mix of humour, political rivalries and everyday chaos. The new season promises fresh drama as the power dynamics in Phulera shift, with Banrakas stepping into the role of Pradhanpati and raising questions about what he has in store for the village.

With a new ruler at the helm, Phulera is gearing up for another round of political manoeuvring, rivalries and unexpected twists. Can Banrakas deliver on his promises and make Phulera great, or will his reign turn out to be another gimmick? The new season is set to explore the changing equations in the village while retaining the show's signature blend of understated comedy and heartfelt storytelling.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat Season 5 is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series brings back its ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Announcing the fifth season, Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), shared, "Over the years, Panchayat has become much more than a series for us. The love audiences have shown for Phulera and its people has been overwhelming, reaffirming our belief that the simplest stories, told with honesty and heart, can leave the deepest impact. At the heart of this journey are the many characters, relationships and everyday moments that have made Phulera so special to audiences."

"With Season 5, we look forward to taking this much-loved ensemble forward, as new challenges, evolving dynamics and unexpected turns bring fresh dimensions to life in the village. Panchayat is one of the only two Indian shows on OTT to have reached its fifth season, and this milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of Prime Video. We are truly grateful for our partnership and the role they have played in making this journey so special", he further shared.

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