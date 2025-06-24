While an X user called Panchayat Season 4, "a brilliant piece of storytelling that feels like pure cinema", another netizen wrote, "What a disappointment, three seasons of legacy washed away just like that." The TVF show started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 24.

The much-awaited fourth season of Panchayat premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, June 24. All the eight episodes dropped on the streaming platform as soon as the clock striked past 12. Created by TVF, the comedy drama series features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha in the leading roles. The fourth season has received mixed reviews from the netizens on some media. While some of them are calling it "a masterclass in storytelling", others are feeling disappointed with politics taking over Phulera, leaving behind the simplicity of the show.

One X user wrote, "Just finished watching Panchayat Season 4. Phulera politics has fully taken over the vibe. Lauki vs pressure cooker, samose diplomacy, and full desi-style election tamasha. The charm of old seasons is there but only in flashes. Kabhi hasi aayi, kabhi laga yeh thoda zyada kheench diya hai. Still, the cast holds it together beautifully. Still, worth a watch if you’re loyal to the world of Panchayat...bas expectations ko thoda election result jaise rakho 50/50."

A netizen wrote, "Panchayat Season 4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema. A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy. Some victories hurt more than defeats. That’s real. That’s Panchayat", while another added, "Panchayat Season 4 lost its comic charm & leaned too much into politics. While emotional moments were decent, the signature humor was missing. A few standout scenes, but overall it felt dragged and lacked spark. Had potential, but underwhelming."

"Panchayat Season 4 is a brilliant piece of storytelling that feels like pure cinema. The final moments are both heartbreaking and hopeful, making the wait for Season 5 incredibly tough. We truly need it as soon as possible", wrote an exicited fan. While a disappointed fan wrote, "Just finished Panchayat 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Sadly, the weakest season so far. Comedy is dull, story is loose, & episodes feel dragged. Even legends like Neena ji & Raghubir ji weren’t used well. Climax was predictable. Feels like Phulera lost its charm." One more post read, "What a disappointment...three seasons of legacy washed away just like that. #PanchayatSeason4."

The summary of the fourth season of Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video reads as, 'Amidst the much-awaited village panchayat elections, Pradhan’s and Bhushan’s camps battle tooth and nail to maintain the upper hand. The future of everyone, including Abhishek, hangs in the balance."

