Panchayat Season 4 has been released on Amazon Prime and guess what, audiences are already showering love and praises on the 'Team Phulera'. But imagine a Bollywood superstar making a special appearance in the series. How wonderful that would be! Well, we're not the only ones who want some Bollywood masala in Panchayat.

In a recent interview, Sachiv Ji aka Abhishek Tripathi aka Jitendra Kumar revealed which Bollywood actor he would like to make a special appearance in Phulera Gram Panchayat. Extra marks for the right answer. It's none other than Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

"One actor you would like to take from Bollywood who should come and make a special appearance in Phulera", asked anchor Rohit Khilnani during Panchayat promotions, to which, our beloved Sachiv ji responded, "I think Shah Rukh sir aayenge toh mazaa aayega (I think if Shah Rukh sir comes, we will have fun)".

Interestingly, Kranti Devi aka Sunita Rajwar said, "Johnny Depp", leaving everyone guffawing. "Ab inse bada naam main kya bolun (Now, what can be a bigger name than this?)" she said.

Panchayat Season-4 is the forth installment to beloved series Panchayat, which revolves around typical village life, offering politics, love, drama, comedy and much more. The cast includes Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Durgesh Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa among others.