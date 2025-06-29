ENTERTAINMENT
The most-awaited, most-loved Panchayat Season-4 is here to take fans through a rollercoaster ride of drama, love, comedy, politics and more! And so are the beloved couple -- Sachivji aka Jitendra Kumar and Rinki aka Sanvikaa.
The most-awaited, most-loved Panchayat Season-4 is here to take fans through a rollercoaster ride of drama, love, comedy, politics and more! And so are the beloved couple -- Sachivji aka Jitendra Kumar and Rinki aka Sanvikaa. Their blooming romance, expressed through subtle gestures, is something we all rooted for. Didn't we?
As fans are loving the cute couple onscreen, some might be wondering about if they're this close in real life. Well, let's discover the answer.
In the latest season, Sachivji has finally confessed his love for Rinki (Apologies if we busted the spoiler)! In one of the episodes, Sachivji is seen talking about his "future" with Rinki, to which, the latter replies, "Future ke baare mein kuchh zyada nahi soch rahe aap? (Aren't you thinking too much about the future?) Yes, this was the first time when Sachivji indirectly expressed his love for Pradhanji's daughter.
In a conversation with News18, actress Sanvikaa shed light on her real-life equation with Jitendra Kumar, saying that it's quite different from what appears on screen. "In real life, I think there's an unsaid chemistry between me and Jitendra. We don't talk much", said the actress.
Sanvikaa shared that Jitendra is supportive as a co-actor. "We do understand each other while performing scenes. We don't even practice so many scenes together. As a co-actor, Jitendra is very supportive. He gives me the room to feel comfortable".
The actress further revealed that the comfort she and Jitendra have reflects on-screen. "Jitendra never let me feel I'm new to the industry. The comfort we have between us reflects on-screen", she said in the conversation with the outlet.
