In an exclusive interview with DNA, Sanvikaa also shares when the audiences can expect the next season of Panchayat.

One of India's most loved series Panchayat returned for its fourth season recently. The show, created by The Viral Fever aka TVF, features Sanvikaa in her breakthrough performance as Rinki Dubey. Rinki is the only child of Pradhan Manju Devi and Pradhan Pati Brij Bhushan Dubey, played beautifully by the veteran actors Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav. She is also the love interest of the Panchayat secretary Sachiv Ji aka Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi, the protagonist of the show.



Sanvikaa says Panchayat team is waiting for proper response from the audiences

Panchayat Season 4 has received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, who have showered love on the sincere performances of the entire cast but have also criticised the show for its slow pacing. Some of them have even complained that the TVF show has now lost its charm and simlicity and politics has taken over Phulera, the fictional village where it is set. Reacting to such comments, Sanvikaa tells DNA India, "Politics has always been a part of Panchayat, it has always been a part of the concept. Yes, we took a little time to come to that point. The show has just been released. In the first few days, it's mostly the critics who give their reviews. They could be right also because they see things through a very different lens, but we are waiting for the proper response from the audience, which we would get after 10-15 days when a majority of the people would have seen the show with their families."

She further adds that she has been receiving praise from the people who have seen the show till now. Acknowledging the audiences' love for Panchayat, she states, "For some, this season was better than the previous season; for some previous seasons were better than this season. So, it's always a mixed response that we get. Everyone has their own favourite characters and seasons. The audiences have been very loyal to Panchayat and they have been showering love to us from season one, so we are still waiting for their reactions."



Sanvikaa hints Panchayat Season 5 will premiere by end of 2026

As the fourth season concluded, it also hinted that the show will return for its fifth season. Talking about Panchayat Season 5, Sanvikaa shares, "The makers have said to me that they want to go on floors by the end of this year, or maybe early next year. It totally depends on what conclusion they come to and if they want to take more time for writing. To bring everyone's dates together, it depends upon a lot of such things as well. I am just guessing that the show will return by the end of the next year maybe."

Panchayat also features Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in the leading roles. The comedy drama series is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

