Panchayat fame Durgesh Kumar says girl that rejected him is billionaire's wife, has 3 children; netizens joke 'is she Nita Ambani?'

Durgesh Kumar, who plays Banrakas in Panchayat, is seen sharing that he loved a girl who rejected him and married a billionaire, with whom she shares three children, in a viral video. In the comments section, netizens have joked that he is talking about Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani.

Created by TVF aka The Viral Fever, Panchayat is one of the biggest and most loved shows in the Indian OTT space that has consistently won hearts. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in the leading roles, the series has once again struck a chord with viewers in its fourth season that started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. After its roaring success, Panchayat has also been renewed for the fifth season set to premiere in 2026.

As Panchayat continues to do well, a small clip from one of the old interviews of Durgesh Kumar is going viral. Durgesh plays Bhushan aka Banrakas in the show. While talking to Digital Commentary in 2024, the actor opened up about his one-sided love story. He shared that he loved a girl who rejected him and married a billionaire, with whom she shares three children. Kumar says he hasn't yet forgotten her and will gift her a Mercedes, once he becomes big in his life.

The video has resurfaced yet again after Panchayat Season 4 and is trending on Instagram reels. In the comments section, netizens have joked that Durgesh is talking about Nita Ambani. Nita is married to India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and shares three children with him - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

Coming back to Panchayat, the show is produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and written by Chandan Kumar. The exact release date of the fifth season hasn't been revealed yet. The latest season featured in the Top 10 Trending list on Prime Video in over 42 countries worldwide on the launch day aand was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week.

