Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after suffering heart attack: 'Life is short, don't take...'

Sharing a photo from his hospital room, Panchayat-fame Aasif Khan wrote, "Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them."

Aasif Khan, who shot to fame after appearing as the groom in Panchayat, suffered a heart attack on Monday evening. However, the actor is now stable, and out of danger. He has assured his fans that he is on his road to recovery. Aasif has also been seen in other famous films and shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and The Great Indian Family among others.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram Stories and penned a note in which he wrote that one should not take his life for granted. He shared a photo from his hospital room and wrote, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

In his next Story, Aasif notified his fans that he is in a better condition as he stated, "Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."

Aasif Khan's latest film was the horror comedy The Bhootnii, which hit theatres on May 1. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari in the leading roles, the film received negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and ended up as a major commercial failure. The Bhootnii will start streaming on Z5 from July 18.

READ | India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38000 on opening day; not Adipurush, Bombay Velvet, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kalank