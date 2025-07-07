Panchayat 5: New season of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav's rural drama announced, to release on...

The new season will mark the return of the much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.

Following the phenomenal success of previous seasons, Panchayat makers have begun working on its new season. The streaming giant Prime Video on Monday confirmed that Season 5 is already in development. The OTT platform also revealed the release date, stating that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere in 2026. Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.



When will Panchayat Season 5 premiere?

“It has been a truly extraordinary journey collaborating with Prime Video to bring Panchayat to life and witness its incredible growth over the years. This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humour, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling. Panchayat reflects the shared vision and values we hold with Prime Video: to tell meaningful, relatable stories that resonate with audiences across geographies. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026,” said Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever (TVF).



Panchayat Season 4 success

Panchayat returned with Season 4 on June 24 and has solidified its standing as both a local and global sensation. The latest season recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership, showcasing its wide appeal and gripping narrative. On launch day, Panchayat Season 4 trended among the Top 10 titles in over 42 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, and UAE among others, and was streamed in more than 180 countries during its launch week, highlighting its growing footprint. In India, it has been trending at #1 in India and was streamed across 95% of the country’s pin codes in the first week, reaffirming its deep-rooted popularity.

Since its debut on Prime Video in 2018, Panchayat has consistently captured hearts and earned critical acclaim. Season 2 was honored with the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. With Season 4 delivering the biggest opening for the series yet, Panchayat continues to scale new heights, resonating deeply with audiences in India and around the world.