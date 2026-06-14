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Pallo Latke's Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora: 'This dance number is much bigger, bolder'

Shreya Sharma will now be making her Malayalam debut with producer Prerna Arora's film, and she shared her views on her first collaboration in regional cinema.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 07:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pallo Latke's Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora: 'This dance number is much bigger, bolder'
Shreya Sharma (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Shreya Sharma is all set to reunite with producer Prerna Arora after the success and popularity generated by Pallo Latke. Known for their hit collaboration, the actress and producer are now joining forces for an ambitious dance number that will feature in an upcoming Malayalam film. The new project marks a milestone in Shreya’s career as it will be her first association with the Malayalam film industry. 

Producer Prerna Arora, who shares a strong professional rapport with Shreya, reportedly envisioned the actress as the perfect choice for the song, banking on their successful collaboration and on-screen appeal.  Speaking about the exciting collaboration, Shreya Sharma says, "Reuniting with Prerna Arora feels incredibly special because Pallo Latke received so much love from audiences, and that success gave us immense confidence. This upcoming song is completely different from anything I have done before. While Pallo Latke had its own charm and energy, this dance number is much bigger, bolder, and truly hatke. It is the official promotional song of the film and, in many ways, one of the biggest highlights of this Malayalam project."

She added, "What makes it even more memorable for me is that this is my very first association with the Malayalam film industry. After delivering a hit song like Pallo Latke, this becomes my second major musical outing, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting project. Prerna ma’am was very clear from the beginning that she wanted me to be a part of this song because she believes the Prerna-Shreya combination can once again create something spicy, fresh, and memorable for audiences."

She also says, "I’m also thrilled because I’m getting the opportunity to learn from one of the biggest choreographers in the Malayalam film industry. Every rehearsal has been a learning experience and has pushed me to explore a completely new side of myself as a performer."

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