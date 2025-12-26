Palestinian actor-director Mohammad Bakri, renowned for Beyond The Walls and Homeland, passes away at 72

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Throughout his career, Mohammad Bakri was recognised for exploring the complexities of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, themes of oppression, and struggles for liberation.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 07:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohammad Bakri, a prominent Palestinian actor and director who was known for his work in Homeland and the Oscar-nominated 1984 drama Beyond the Walls, passed away on December 24 in Israel, reported Variety. He was 72. Bakri was born in northern Israel. "Bakri's funeral was held the same day in his town of birth, al-Bi'neh," CNN reported. As per several reports, he had been suffering from heart problems. 

Throughout his career, he was recognised for exploring the complexities of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, themes of oppression, and struggles for liberation. The veteran actor rose to prominence with Beyond the Walls, an intense prison drama that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. In Homeland, Bakri portrayed the fictional Vice President of Afghanistan, a character noted for keeping Claire Danes' CIA agent Carrie Mathison on edge with his unpredictable decisions. He was last seen portraying the King of Edom in the Season 2 of House of David, the Biblical drama from Amazon Prime Video and the Wonder Project. 

As a director, Bakri was known for the 2003 documentary Jenin, Jenin, which captured the stories of Palestinian refugees during a period of conflict and violent attacks by the Israel Defence Forces. The film was banned in Israel. He waged a long legal battle against the ban, but it was rejected by Israel's high court in 2022. Bakri also directed the 2005 documentary film Since You've Been Gone, about the life and work of Arab author and politician Emile Habibi.

Bakri's television and film career spanned decades, with notable credits including HBO's The Night Of, FX's Tyrant, Peacock's Those About to Die, All That's Left of You (2025), The Cairo Conspiracy (2022), The Stranger (2021), Wajib (2017), and The Flowers of Kirkuk (2010). His commanding on-screen presence and stentorian delivery left a lasting mark on both Arab and international cinema.

