Palash Sen makes big statement on Salman Khan, claims superstar supports negavite PR culture

Palash Sen alleged Salman Khan was also involved in Bollywood's paid negative PR culture that Salman recently called out on Bigg Boss 20.

Singer Palash Sen accused actor Salman Khan of being involved in the paid negative PR culture in Bollywood, which Salman had criticised on Bigg Boss 20. While Sen commended Salman's strong stance against such practices, he raised doubts about the authenticity of Salman's remarks.

Palash Sen questions Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 rant

Palash Sen responded to Salman Khan's comments on trolling and paid PR in Bigg Boss 20. Salman defended actors facing online hate and implied that some might use negative publicity for others. Palash questioned the credibility of Salman's views, asserting that the paid PR issue originates from the industry's upper echelons.

"He's part of starting this. Let's not forget that. Problems never arise from the bottom of the hierarchy; it starts from the top," Palash said. He added, "I am telling you he was part of the problem. We all know it. Even the fact that he did this on this show (Bigg Boss 20) 100 per cent, we don't know whether this was scripted or it was really organic."

Palash highlighted the issue of dislike manipulation on film trailers, particularly mentioning a case with an A-list female actor's trailer that garnered more dislikes than likes, leading YouTube to remove the dislike count. He emphasised the challenge in distinguishing genuine reactions from artificially created ones. He said, "Everybody in the film industry who has maintained their position for many, many years, obviously has played with the PR guys; we all know it."

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What Salman Khan said on Bigg Boss 20

Salman discussed trolls who criticise celebrities when their movies don't work on Bigg Boss 20. Additionally, he stood up for Katrina Kaif, who was the target of trolling due to her weight following delivery. Salman had said, "I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react. They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money."He also questioned paid film reviews. "For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption," he said.