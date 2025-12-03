Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
ENTERTAINMENT
Amid postponed wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal was recently spotted at Premanand Maharaj's ashram, fueling further speculation. He was purportedly spotted at the guru's ashram along with his mother, seated among the crowd, wearing a face mask.
Palash Muchhal, the music composer, was recently spotted at Premanand Maharaj's ashram with his mother, amid growing speculation about his postponed wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The viral picture shows Palash seated among the crowd, wearing a face mask, with his mother and bodyguard nearby. A Reddit user claimed to have confirmed Palash's identity, pointing out the matching mehendi on his fingers and the NaamJap mala bag he uses.
Palash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram
Soon after his picture went viral, Redditors couldn't help but pour out their divided reactions. Most of the social media users slammed Palash for trying to 'gain sympathy' amid rumours of cheating Smriti Mandhana. "Such a shame that now people do this just to gain sympathy. Dharam ka mazaak bana diya hai," wrote a Reddit user. "His bodyguard and his mom are in the video too; this really feels like a clear sign that something is seriously wrong!" a user reacted to the viral picture. "Kaand karne k baad log premanand maharaj ji k pass hi kyu jaate hai ?" commented a netizen. "Trying to do a nice cover drive," added another user.
Palash Munchal at Premanand Maharaj ji’s
byu/No_Preparation9355 inIndiaCricketGossips
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponed
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, which was supposed to take place last month, was abruptly postponed after the latter's father suffered a heart attack during the festivities. Shortly after, Palash was hospitalised due to acidity issues, sparking rumours about the couple's future together. There are speculations about the reason behind the delay, with some claiming Palash's alleged infidelity might be the cause. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has denied these rumours, stating the wedding is still on hold with no new date confirmed.
Smriti Mandhana's manager also, has also informed ANI that the wedding has been "postponed indefinitely" due to her father's health problems. While talking to the media, Tuhin Mishra said, "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed." It is worth mentioning that the wedding follows the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory. It is likely to be kept a private affair, with only close friends and family present at the ceremony.