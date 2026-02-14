FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are

BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how

Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.

The court observed that the statements made by Mane appeared to be 'prima facie defamatory,' meaning they seemed harmful on the face of it. The court issued a prohibition against him, which prevented him from making similar statements through his interviews, social media posts and all other public platforms until further notice.

What led to the legal dispute:

The dispute started when Mane accused Muchhal of serious wrongdoing during media interviews. He claimed that Muchhal had cheated him of around Rs 40 lakh in connection with a film project that did not move forward. Mane made financial charges against Muchhal, while according to Muchhal, Mane made personal remarks that had nothing to do with their business relationship. The court received Muchhal's legal case against the accusations, which he denied through his declaration that the statements caused damage to his personal and professional reputation. His legal team argued that such statements could damage his career and public standing if allowed to circulate without proof.

Also read: Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Court’s interim order:

The High Court has issued an interim order, which operates as a temporary direction until the matter reaches complete court proceedings. Mane has been asked to file a reply within a specified time, explaining his position. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2026. The court decision demonstrates how important it is to safeguard a person's reputation, especially when public figures are involved in high-profile cases. The legal system should handle disputes which should not be settled through public accusations. The case will continue in court, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts e
BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how
BJP wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, but here's the catch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement