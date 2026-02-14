Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how
Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’
Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage
Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash
ENTERTAINMENT
The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.
The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.
The court observed that the statements made by Mane appeared to be 'prima facie defamatory,' meaning they seemed harmful on the face of it. The court issued a prohibition against him, which prevented him from making similar statements through his interviews, social media posts and all other public platforms until further notice.
The dispute started when Mane accused Muchhal of serious wrongdoing during media interviews. He claimed that Muchhal had cheated him of around Rs 40 lakh in connection with a film project that did not move forward. Mane made financial charges against Muchhal, while according to Muchhal, Mane made personal remarks that had nothing to do with their business relationship. The court received Muchhal's legal case against the accusations, which he denied through his declaration that the statements caused damage to his personal and professional reputation. His legal team argued that such statements could damage his career and public standing if allowed to circulate without proof.
Also read: Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’
The High Court has issued an interim order, which operates as a temporary direction until the matter reaches complete court proceedings. Mane has been asked to file a reply within a specified time, explaining his position. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2026. The court decision demonstrates how important it is to safeguard a person's reputation, especially when public figures are involved in high-profile cases. The legal system should handle disputes which should not be settled through public accusations. The case will continue in court, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.