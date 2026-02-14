Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.

The Bombay High Court has directed Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane to stop making alleged defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and his mother. Muchhal acquired his order after he presented a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit. He asserted that Mane's public statements about him contained untrue information which harmed his reputation.

The court observed that the statements made by Mane appeared to be 'prima facie defamatory,' meaning they seemed harmful on the face of it. The court issued a prohibition against him, which prevented him from making similar statements through his interviews, social media posts and all other public platforms until further notice.

What led to the legal dispute:

The dispute started when Mane accused Muchhal of serious wrongdoing during media interviews. He claimed that Muchhal had cheated him of around Rs 40 lakh in connection with a film project that did not move forward. Mane made financial charges against Muchhal, while according to Muchhal, Mane made personal remarks that had nothing to do with their business relationship. The court received Muchhal's legal case against the accusations, which he denied through his declaration that the statements caused damage to his personal and professional reputation. His legal team argued that such statements could damage his career and public standing if allowed to circulate without proof.

Also read: Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Court’s interim order:

The High Court has issued an interim order, which operates as a temporary direction until the matter reaches complete court proceedings. Mane has been asked to file a reply within a specified time, explaining his position. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2026. The court decision demonstrates how important it is to safeguard a person's reputation, especially when public figures are involved in high-profile cases. The legal system should handle disputes which should not be settled through public accusations. The case will continue in court, and further developments are expected in the coming weeks.