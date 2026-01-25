Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why

Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?
ENTERTAINMENT
Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal has taken a strong stance against allegations of cheating and fraud made by Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane, filing a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him. The controversy surrounds a Rs 40 lakh investment Mane allegedly made in one of Muchhal's film projects, which he claims was not returned despite the project not materializing.
Vidnyan Mane had approached the police in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that Muchhal cheated him of Rs 40 lakh. Mane claimed that he met Muchhal in December 2023 and was encouraged to invest in a film project titled Nazaria, with promises of substantial returns and a role in the film. However, when the project failed to materialize, Mane's attempts to recover his investment were allegedly met with silence. Mane also made personal allegations against Muchhal, including claims of infidelity during his relationship with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding with Muchhal was recently called off.
Muchhal has strongly denied all allegations, stating that they were made with "deliberate intent" to harm his reputation. Through his lawyer Shreyansh Mithare, Muchhal has served a legal notice to Vidnyan Mane, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for defamation. In a post on Instagram, Muchhal wrote, "A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character."
Despite Mane's complaint, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter so far. The police are reportedly conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations.