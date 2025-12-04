Palak Muchhal finally speaks on brother Palaash, Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding: ‘I would just want to repeat…’

The wedding, which was supposed to take November 23, was abruptly postponed after the groom's father suffered a heart attack during the festivities.

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal were all set to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23, until the wedding was thrown into uncertainty and was postponed indefinitely. Since then, the media has been abuzz with speculation surrounding the couple and their relationship.

The wedding, which was supposed to take November 23, was abruptly postponed after the groom's father suffered a heart attack during the festivities. Shortly after, Palash was hospitalised due to acidity issues, sparking rumours about the couple's future together. There are speculations about the reason behind the delay, with some claiming Palash's alleged infidelity might be the cause. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has denied these rumours, stating the wedding is still on hold and that no new date has been confirmed.

Amid the unfolding events, social media discussions have been dominated by rumours alleging that Palaash had been unfaithful to Smriti. Despite the growing speculation, neither Palaash nor Smriti has released a statement addressing the allegations or providing an update on a new wedding date.

Now, weeks after the postpinment, in the first official comment from the Muchhal family since the incident, Palak Muchhal told Filmfare how both families have been dealing with the aftermath and the heavy public attention.

“I think the families have been through a very, very tough time and like you just said… I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong… yeah.”

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana's manager had informed ANI that the wedding had been "postponed indefinitely" due to her father's health problems. While talking to the media, Tuhin Mishra said, "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed." It is worth mentioning that the wedding follows the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory. It is likely to be kept a private affair, with only close friends and family present at the ceremony.

