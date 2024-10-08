Twitter
Entertainment

Entertainment

Pakistani star Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'love and respect', shares photos from London concert

Videos of Diljit inviting Hania to the stage of the O2 Arena and singing his popular song "Lover" for the star of Pakistani serials like "Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum" and "Mere Humsafar" went viral on social media on Friday.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistani star Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'love and respect', shares photos from London concert
Image credit: Instagram
Popular Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who last week attended Diljit Dosanjh's London concert, says the love and respect she received from the Punjabi singing sensation was "truly memorable".

Videos of Diljit inviting Hania to the stage of the O2 Arena and singing his popular song "Lover" for the star of Pakistani serials like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar went viral on social media on Friday.

On Monday night, Hania shared a series of pictures from the show and penned a heartfelt note for Diljit on Instagram. "Hona ni mai recover what a night," she began her post, referring to "Lover".

The actor, who attended the concert with her friends, expressed gratitude to Diljit and his team. "It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirt pyar. The entire team is just (sic).

"An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth @sonalisingh love and duas @kreposit thanks for capturing the moments," the 27-year-old actor wrote in the post.

Last month, Diljit showed a heartfelt gesture by gifting shoes to his Pakistani fan during his Manchester concert. The Punjabi singer, also known for songs like "Peaches", "5 Taara", and "Do You Know?", is currently on his 'Dil-Luminati Tour'. He will begin the India leg of the tour on October 26 in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

