Pakistani star Feroze Khan issues statement after ex-wife Syeda Aliza shares shocking photos of domestic violence

Feroze Khan-Syeda Aliza Sultan/Instagram

Famous Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has issued a statement after his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, with whom he got divorced in September last year, shared evidence of domestic violence in court which includes pictures showing her bruised hands and eyes and emergency room records.

After the shocking pictures went viral on the internet, Feroze took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly."

"I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit, and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth", the Aye Musht-E-Khaak actor concluded.







READ | Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan shares domestic violence evidence, shocking photos go viral

In September, Feroze and Syeda, who tied the knot with each other in 2018, released statements announcing their divorce with the latter making several allegations against the former of domestic violence, infidelity, and blackmail. The two are fighting two legal cases in court - one filed by the actor for the custody of their two children named Mohammed Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan, and the other filed by his ex-wife for the maintenance money for the kids.

Multiple Pakistani artists such as Mariyam Nafees, Asim Azhar, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha, Shae Gill, Ushna Shah, and others, have come out in support of Syeda and voiced their opinions against Feroze calling for his ban from the entertainment industry.