Pakistani singer booked for singing song Qaidi No 804 linked to former PM Imran Khan: 'It posed a potential risk of...'

Qawwal Faraz Amjad Khan has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz requesting her to quash the FIR against him as he was threatened to sing the "pro-Imran Khan" song Qaidi No 804. The popular track was originally sung by renowned Pakistani singer Muhammad Ashraf aka Malkoo.

Pakistan's Punjab police have registered a case against a professional singer and his team for singing a song linked to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan during an event. "Police have booked known Qawwal Faraz Amjad Khan and his team members for singing a song titled 'Qaidi No 804' during a government-sponsored cultural event at the Shalimar Gardens, Lahore, on Saturday night," a Punjab police spokesperson said on Monday.

He said the singer and his team tried to 'incite the public' by giving the government-sponsored event political colour, as the song is associated with the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. "The controversial song posed a potential risk of creating unrest and violence," the FIR says.

The music and cultural night -- Chandni Ratain -- was organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority. A spokesperson for the Walled City of Lahore Authority said that following the incident, three officials have been suspended immediately on charges of negligence.

On the other hand, singer Faraz Amjad Khan appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz requesting her to quash the FIR against him as he was threatened to sing this 'pro-Imran song'. "I am non-political and an artist. I have nothing to do with politics. I sang the song 'Qaidi No. 804' only because a man standing near the stage made a threatening demand. If the administration invites artists to perform, it must also ensure their security," he said.

It may be recalled that the song Qaidi No 804 was originally sung by renowned Pakistani singer Muhammad Ashraf, popularly known as Malkoo. Uploaded in December 2023, the song has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. However, its popularity allegedly led to serious difficulties for the singer. In June 2024, Malkoo was reportedly offloaded from a London-bound flight from Lahore and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been in jail since August, 2023, in multiple cases instituted by military backed PML-N government. Display of Khan's picture, name or statement has been banned on Pakistani broadcast media. There have been a number of incidents in Punjab province in which cases were registered against those carrying Khan's portraits or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf flag.

