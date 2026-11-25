Netflix dropped the trailer of Fawad-Mahira starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, but AICWA wants it banned in India.

Netflix has released the trailer for its first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, but its release in India is facing opposition.

What is The Show about?

The popular Urdu book by Farhat Ishtiaq served as the inspiration for the series. The book was released in 2013 after it was first serialised in Khawateen Digest in 2009. It tracks six romantic tales spanning three generations. Under Momina Duraid Films, Momina Duraid is the director and producer of the series. It was shot in the UK, Italy, and Pakistan.

On November 24, the trailer was made public. "Every love tale begins before it starts" is the first sentence. On the same day, a six-song original soundtrack was also made available. On December 4, the show will make its world premiere. Whether Indian users will be allowed to watch it has not yet been made clear by Netflix.

Who plays whom?

Ahad Raza Mir as Sikandar, a lawyer in Rome haunted by past trauma, meets artist Liza, played by Iqra Aziz. Fawad Khan as Mahmood, who returns to lead his clan, is paired with Sanam Saeed as Vittoria; Mahira Khan as Rahat, linked to Ahmed Ali Akbar and ex-connection Bilal Ashraf as Waqar. Hania Aamir as Kulsoom, in a troubled relationship with Khushhal Khan as ZainHamza Ali Abbasi as controlling Shehryar, husband of Maya Ali as Amna.

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Why is there a ban demand in India?

AICWA has written to PM Narendra Modi on Nov 24 seeking a ban on the show in India. It cited the I&B Ministry's May 8, 2025 advisory after the Pahalgam attack, which asked OTT platforms to stop Pakistani content. The association also demanded a permanent law with strict penalties and recalled its 2019 ban on Pakistani artistes after Pulwama.