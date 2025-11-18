FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waves Indian flag, carries tricolour on his shoulder in viral video, REAL reason behind it is

During Talha Anjum's Nepal concert, the Pakistani rapper waved the Indian flag and even carried the tricolour on his shoulder. After the backlash, Talha broke the silence, and revealed his reason for the gesture.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waves Indian flag, carries tricolour on his shoulder in viral video, REAL reason behind it is
Tallha Anjum
Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum recently created a worldwide sensation at his Nepal concert. Talha prioritised the fans' sentiments. During his performance, when a fan (probably an Indian) presented him with the Indian flag, Talha not only accepted the tricolour with utmost respect, but also waved it high, and wore it on his shoulder, sending a clear message of humanity, peace, and brotherhood. This gesture garnered mixed reactions on the internet. While a section of netizens lauded musical artistes for promoting oneness, another section, mostly from Pakistan, bashed the rapper for his gesture. 

Talha Anjum was trolled for respecting the Indian flag

The clip of Talha from Nepal's concert went viral in no time. Several netizens from Pakistan criticised him for 'crossing the line'. A netizen wrote, "Money governs everything, if paid well, he will lick Modi's boots too, all Pakistani artists are like this from Fawad to Mahira to that fo Kodi ki Safedi Hania Amir." Another netizen wrote, "Never liked this chapri or his sasti shairi anyways." One netizen abused him and wrote, "Suar ke streams kam ho gaye hai isiliye."

Talha Anjum's reply to trolls

Talha noticed the online trolling, and he decided to give it back in style. The rapper took his thoughts to X and wrote, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again," he wrote. “I will never care about the media, the war-mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu rap is and will always be borderless." 

image

Who is Talha Anjum? 

Born and raised in Karachi, Talha Anjum is one of the most prominent hip-hop voices from Pakistan. He co-founded the Urdu rap duo Young Stunners with Talhah Yunus in 2012. They rose to fame with Burger-e-Karachi, eventually becoming household names in South Asian rap circles.

