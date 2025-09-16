Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war, its in…, was grown by…
THIS is India's oldest sweet shop, once catered Mughal emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, its name is..., is situated in...
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan says she feels bad for Kunickaa Sadanand after Amaal Malik lashes out at her, says 'she is 61...'
Before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 5 unmissable performances of Sanya Malhotra that prove her acting brilliance
Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15
Meet Anandkumar Velkumar, 22-year-old skater, who won two gold medals for India at Speed Skating World Championships
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umer Shah, known for TV appearances alongside him, tragically passed away from cardiac arrest, leaving fans and celebrities in shock.
Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah, best known for the viral “Peeche toh dekho” meme, shared heartbreaking news on Monday (September 15) — the death of his younger brother, Umer Shah.
In a post on his official social media, Ahmad called Umer the family’s “little shining star” and urged everyone to remember him in their prayers. Umer, who often appeared on TV alongside Ahmad in shows like Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Ramazan, was adored by audiences for his innocence and playful charm.
According to Dawn, anchor Waseem Badami confirmed that Umer passed away in the early hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest. The tragedy comes less than a year after the Shah family lost their youngest daughter, Ayesha, in November 2023 due to health complications.
The news has left fans and celebrities in deep shock. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa wrote he was “speechless,” while ARY Digital CEO Jerjees Seja admitted he was “still in shock.” Actress Mahira Khan also expressed her grief on Instagram, writing, “Unbelievable. Don’t even know what to say. May Allah give his family sabr.”
Umer, who was active on social media, regularly shared fun reels and videos, leaving behind a trail of smiles for his followers.