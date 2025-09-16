Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15

Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umer Shah, known for TV appearances alongside him, tragically passed away from cardiac arrest, leaving fans and celebrities in shock.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 09:31 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15
Image credit: Instagram
Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah, best known for the viral “Peeche toh dekho” meme, shared heartbreaking news on Monday (September 15) — the death of his younger brother, Umer Shah.

In a post on his official social media, Ahmad called Umer the family’s “little shining star” and urged everyone to remember him in their prayers. Umer, who often appeared on TV alongside Ahmad in shows like Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Ramazan, was adored by audiences for his innocence and playful charm.

According to Dawn, anchor Waseem Badami confirmed that Umer passed away in the early hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest. The tragedy comes less than a year after the Shah family lost their youngest daughter, Ayesha, in November 2023 due to health complications.

The news has left fans and celebrities in deep shock. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa wrote he was “speechless,” while ARY Digital CEO Jerjees Seja admitted he was “still in shock.” Actress Mahira Khan also expressed her grief on Instagram, writing, “Unbelievable. Don’t even know what to say. May Allah give his family sabr.”

Umer, who was active on social media, regularly shared fun reels and videos, leaving behind a trail of smiles for his followers.

