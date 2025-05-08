A video of Pakistani journalist Mubashir Luqman has gone viral and caused anger in India. In the clip, he makes a shocking and offensive comment, saying he wants to ask religious leaders if it's allowed to take Indian actresses as sex slaves if war breaks out between India and Pakistan.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 lives, several controversial and inflammatory remarks have been made by public figures from across the border.

Recently, a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a Pakistani YouTuber and anchor, who has over two lakh followers, making an offensive statement. In the clip, he openly says he wants to take Indian actresses as sex slaves, sparking widespread outrage online.

A video of Pakistani journalist Mubashir Luqman has gone viral and caused anger in India. In the clip, he makes a shocking and offensive comment, saying he wants to ask religious leaders if it's allowed to take Indian actresses as sex slaves if war breaks out between India and Pakistan.

The conversation happened during a podcast with another journalist, Naeem Hanif, who asked Luqman what his wish would be if war happened.

Pakistan YouTuber with more than 2 lakh followers is proudly saying that he wants to take Indian Actresses as Sex Slaves.



Sick Country. pic.twitter.com/rYaHCl3Z80 May 4, 2025

In the clip, Naeem Hanif asks, "Accha sir aapne ladne ka faisala kar liya hai, banduk uthane ka faisala kar liya hai. Khuda na khasta jung ho jaye. To khwaish kya hai apki?"(Okay sir, you've decided to fight, you've decided to pick up a gun. God forbid, if war happens. Then what is your wish?)

Mabashir replied, "Main toh chaahta hoon aapke podcast ke jariye Ulema-E-Din se ek sawal puchho, Indian actresses agar hamari laundia ban ke aati hain toh hamein izajat hai laundi banane ki nahi?"(I want to ask the religious scholars through your podcast, if Indian actresses come as our s*x slaves, do we have permission to make them s*x slaves or not?)

Many Indians on social media have strongly criticised the video, calling it disgusting and an example of a dangerous mindset. People are demanding action against such hateful and disrespectful remarks.