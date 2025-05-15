Somy Ali highlighted the crucial role these elements play in shaping a brighter and more progressive nation. Somy, who was born in Karachi, shared that the youth of Pakistan are keen to learn.

Former actress Somy Ali emphasized that the future of Pakistan hinges on empowering its girls through education, innovation, and compassion.

She highlighted the crucial role these elements play in shaping a brighter and more progressive nation. Somy, who was born in Karachi, shared that the youth of Pakistan are keen to learn. She stated, “Right now in villages and cities across Pakistan, millions of girls sit at home, told to wait for marriage instead of miracles. But here’s what they’re not told - They can learn math, AI, and coding from free sites like Khan Academy, Google AI, or Microsoft Learn—for free. They can study business, psychology, math and science through Coursera, Udemy, or other online sites. They can master music and film from YouTube channels or enroll in free music and art classes. They can explore fashion design, starting a business from their study room. All they need is a smartphone. And someone who tells them they matter.”

Ali added, “We talk about remittances and laws. But the world now runs on digital talent and emotional intelligence. Let’s make Pakistan a GCC—not just a “Global Capability Center,” but a global compassionate catalyst for change for the better!”

“Imagine girls from Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad becoming AI analysts, UX designers, and film editors, working remotely for companies in London, Dubai, and San Francisco. Artisans and survivors are launching AI art and fashion collectives with global buyers. Women building ethical AI platforms and creative incubators, generating revenue, while transforming their communities. This is not a dream. It’s already happening in Bangladesh, Kenya, and Vietnam. Why not Pakistan?”

Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears as well as other organizations such as So-Me Designs and Somy Ali Productions, also mentioned that education, especially for girls, is the only solution to issues in Pakistan

“I was born in Karachi, raised across borders, and shaped by storms. I’ve survived sexual abuse, domestic violence, and smear campaigns. I’ve stood face-to-face with trauma—mine and that of 50,000 others rescued through my nonprofit, No More Tears, where I’ve paid for survivors getting PhDs to cosmetology diplomas! But this is not a story about suffering. It’s a manifesto of hope. I didn’t have any formal education while in Bollywood, with a 9th grade education at the time, but after I left Bollywood, I forced myself to get degrees in psychotherapy, broadcast journalism, and film studies, said Somy Ali.

