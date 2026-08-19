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Pakistani actress Meera's househelp calls viral assault video 'AI-generated': 'Nothing has happened'

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Pakistani actress Meera's househelp calls viral assault video 'AI-generated': 'Nothing has happened'

Pakistani actress Meera’s househelp Yasmeen has denied reports of an assault and claimed that the viral video showing the alleged incident was AI-generated.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistani actress Meera's househelp calls viral assault video 'AI-generated': 'Nothing has happened'
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Pakistani actress Meera recently came under scrutiny after a video allegedly showing her assaulting her domestic help surfaced online. Another video featuring the househelp, identified as Yasmeen, also circulated, in which she claimed that Meera had beaten her and showed what appeared to be injuries on her face.

However, Yasmeen has now shared another video claiming that the viral footage is fake and AI-generated.

Meera’s househelp denies assault allegations

In the latest video, Yasmeen identified herself as Meera’s househelp and denied that any fight had taken place between them.

She said, “My name is Yasmeen, and I am working with baaji Meera. Nothing has happened between us; we haven't fought. Baaji is very nice, and I am still working in her house. The video is false; it is made using AI.”

Her statement comes after the earlier clips triggered discussions about Meera on social media.

Police had reportedly investigated the incident

According to reports, the video showing Meera allegedly assaulting Yasmeen is actually an old clip. The footage is reportedly from June 2026, and police had already investigated the matter.

The Express Tribune reported that police confirmed the dispute was resolved mutually between Meera and her househelp. Yasmeen also reportedly gave a statement saying that she did not want to pursue legal action against the actress.

Meera’s acting career

Meera recently returned to films with Psycho, which released in May 2026 and had an average run at the box office.

In India, the actress gained attention with Nazar, directed by Soni Razdan. She later appeared in films including Kasak, Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore, Bhadaas and Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment, although she could not establish a strong presence in Bollywood.

The actress has also announced her upcoming film English English Lahore on Instagram. She reportedly has Chaa Jaa Re and Oscar in the pipeline.

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