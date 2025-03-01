In a recent exclusive interview, Mawra shared that she met her husband, actor Ameer Gilani, because of Sanam Teri Kasam. Mawra and Ameer got married on February 5, 2025.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. Although the film didn't perform well at the box office initially, it gained a cult following over time.

Earlier this month, the film was re-released in theatres and, thanks to its growing popularity, did well at the box office. In a recent exclusive interview with Zoom, Mawra shared that she met her husband, actor Ameer Gilani, because of Sanam Teri Kasam. Mawra and Ameer got married on February 5, 2025.

Mawra Hocane revealed that she met Ameer Gilani while they were both in law school. She said, "I met him in my law school when I was pursuing my degree. Yeh bhi Sanam Teri Kasam ka kamaal hai because I took a break in the second year and went to Mumbai to shoot the film. When I came back to resume my degree, that's when Ameer came into my batch. We didn't interact much in school. I always found him good-looking. I often tell him, but he doesn't believe in it. Kismat ka plan tha. Eventually, he also ended up becoming an actor. He also went to Harvard to do his master's. After coming back from the US, he became an actor. So, we met on the set. And that's how we started talking about how we were in law school. When I met him on the sets of Sabaat, I understood that God doesn't make boys like him anymore. He is well-behaved and cultured. I am impressed by his wisdom.”

When discussing how they decided to marry, Mawra Hocane shared, "Over the years, we worked together on a few projects and became close friends. Last year, his parents said 'Ab bas huyi dosti. Ab shaadi karo'.”

Following the success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra Hocane received congratulations from Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed for her much-deserved achievement. She remembered how they were there for her during tough times, offering support and helping her navigate through failure.

She said, "When the film failed at the box office, I was very heartbroken. I didn't know how to handle the failure. My sister Urwa and brother-in-law Farhan Saeed are big stars. They are truly the pillars of strength to me. They wished me the best and told me that I deserved this success.”