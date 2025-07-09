Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in decomposed state at her Karachi home

According to South DIG Syed Asad Raza, police officers from Gizri Station arrived at Humaira Asghar Ali’s apartment around 3:15 pm, following a court order requested by her landlord.

Pakistani model and actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in DHA Phase-VI, Karachi on Tuesday, July 8, police confirmed. The 32-year-old’s body was reportedly discovered in a highly decomposed state, suggesting she may have passed away nearly two weeks earlier.

Police Forced Entry After No Response

According to South DIG Syed Asad Raza, police officers from Gizri Station arrived at Humaira’s apartment around 3:15 pm, following a court order requested by her landlord. The landlord had been unable to contact her for months and had sought legal help to vacate the apartment over unpaid rent.

When police received no response at the door, they broke in and found her lifeless body inside. The flat was locked from the inside, including the balcony, which made it difficult to suspect any immediate signs of foul play.

Forensic Team Called In

The Crime Scene Unit was brought in to collect forensic evidence. Humaira’s body was then sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further examination. Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and a postmortem report is awaited.

Living Alone, Rent Unpaid for Months

Initial reports suggest that Humaira had been living alone in the apartment and had stopped paying rent earlier this year. There were no signs of forced entry or visible injuries, but police are not ruling anything out until the medical reports are complete. Investigators are also trying to reach her family through mobile phone records.

Who Was Humaira Asghar?

Humaira Asghar gained fame after appearing in ARY’s reality show Tamasha Ghar and had a role in the 2015 film Jalaibee. According to her Instagram bio, she was not just an actress and model but also a painter, sculptor, and a fitness enthusiast.

With over 713,000 followers on Instagram, she had a notable online presence, though she hadn’t posted anything since September 30, 2024. That post featured several candid photos, now being remembered by fans as her last message to the world.