Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar buried in silence after family refused to accept her body

Humaira, whose body was discovered in decomposed state earlier this week in an apartment in Karachi’s upmarket Defence Housing Society, had died eight to 10 months ago, the initial post-mortem findings said.

Pakistani model and actress Humaira Asghar, who was found dead early this week, was finally laid to rest here even as the police said on Saturday that prima facie no foul play was suspected in her death.

Only a few people attended her funeral in the Model Town locality of Lahore on Friday evening. Earlier, her family had refused to receive her body, disowning her for entering the showbiz. The 32-year-old actress-model, who lived alone in Karachi, had acted in several television serials and two films.

Humaira, whose body was discovered in decomposed state earlier this week in an apartment in Karachi’s upmarket Defence Housing Society, had died eight to 10 months ago, the initial post-mortem findings said.

Not a Recent Death, Says Post-Mortem

At first, people believed that Humaira had passed away just two weeks ago. But according to Geo News, a post-mortem report prepared by Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed has revealed that she likely died 8 to 10 months ago. Her body was found only when police went to her apartment to carry out an eviction order and got no response. When they broke open the door, they found her lying lifeless on the floor.

Heartbreaking Details from the Medical Report

The post-mortem revealed shocking details: her facial muscles had melted away, fingers and nails had decayed to the bone, and her brain had fully decomposed. Her internal organs had turned black, and insects were found inside her body. While the head and spine were intact, there was no spinal cord, and no broken bones were detected. Due to the extreme state of decomposition, the exact cause of her death couldn’t be determined. Further tests, including DNA and toxicology, are now being done.

(With inputs from PTI)