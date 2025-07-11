Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali's dead body found after nine months? Shocking new report states she died in...

Humaira Ali's dead body was discovered on Tuesday after the police forcefully entered her home following the complaint made by her landlord over unpaid rent.

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday, July 8. She was just 32, Her body was discovered in a highly decomposed state, which suggested that she might have been dead for several months. Now, a latest report has stated that Humaira passed away nine months earlier in October 2024.

Humaira's dead body was discovered after the police forcefully entered her home following the complaint made by her landlord over unpaid rent. The police officials, who are investigating her sudded demise, told Arab News, "Humaira’s body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill." The officials also shared that electricity and water had been shut in her home for months. "The jars had rusted, and food had expired six months ago", they added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told the portal, "As per Call Detail Record (CDR), the last call was made in October 2024." Earlier, he had also said that Humaira's family members "flatly refused to own her or take the body for burial,” claiming they had severed all ties with her over the past two years.

Humaira's brother Naveed Asghar finally came to Karachi to claim her body. He told the media, "We have come here and, after fulfilling all the legal requirements, have received the dead body." He also questioned the landlord's role in Humaira's death as he asked the reporters, "Whatever matters took place with the landlord, did any of you interview him?". When Naveed was asked his family's reaction when they got to know about the actress's death, he simply said that they were "shocked."

Last month, Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was discovered dead in a similar situation in her Karachi apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where she lived alone. She was 84. Observers say these cases highlight the struggles and problems, including loneliness and estrangement, women face in Pakistan if they pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

READ | Meet Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, had 2 failed marriages, got addicted to alcohol, was diagnosed with cancer, then...