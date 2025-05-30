Hina further criticised the focus on grand new projects, adding, "People are talking about massive new projects, new trains and such things, but who will look at the existing system?"

Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat shared a video on Thursday highlighting a serious water shortage at key public places in Pakistan, including the Karachi International Airport. Her statement comes nearly a month after India ended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In the video, recorded at the Karachi airport and posted on her social media, Hina expressed her concern: "At a time when we should be proud of our country's progress, it's sad to see there’s no water in the airport washrooms. People are struggling to make wuzu, offer namaz, or take their children to the restroom—there’s just no water available."

Hina also questioned the state of the country’s infrastructure, saying, "Why are our airports, our institutions, our system in such a condition? No one is ready to accept the mistakes and fix them."

She further criticised the focus on grand new projects, adding, "People are talking about massive new projects, new trains and such things, but who will look at the existing system? We have reached a point where there’s no water in the washrooms of an international airport. This is highly regretful."

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री हिना ख्वाजा बेयत ने हाल ही में एक बयान में देश की हालत पर चिंता जताई।



उनका कहना है कि जब राष्ट्रीय गर्व के दिन भी कराची एयरपोर्ट जैसे अहम स्थानों पर वॉशरूम्स में पानी तक नहीं मिल रहा, तो फिर पाकिस्तान में 'फख़्र' का दावा किस बात का किया जा रहा है? pic.twitter.com/lfXYGhVEFx May 29, 2025

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said he is "ready to talk" with India to address "longstanding issues." His statement came just days after India carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

India, however, has made its stance clear through MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He said that India will not hold talks with Pakistan unless certain conditions are met. Speaking about the Indus Water Treaty, he explained that it will stay suspended until Pakistan completely and permanently stops supporting cross-border terrorism.