After Rakhi Sawant shared that she wants to have her third marriage with a Pakistani man in Pakistan, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has said that she is ready to welcome her in her country.

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines for the past few days claiming that she will have her third marriage in Pakistan. Rakhi even shared a video on Instagram saying that she wanst to meet Pakistani actress Hania Aamir when she is the neighbouring nation. Even Hania shared in a viral video that she is ready to welcome Rakhi Sawant in Pakistan.

Hania, who has earned fame through her 2024 show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, recently took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos and videos with her friends. In one of the pictures, she is seen standing outside Karachi airport with a placard that read, "Rakhi Jee I Am Here." This picture quickly went viral on the social media, with netizens sharing their amusing reactions.

One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Rakhi Ji ab meetup toh banta hai", while another added, "Hania, kya majboori hai aapki yeh sab karne ki." "Agar Rakhi Sawant mil jaaye toh usko apne paas hi rakhna please, India dobara bhejne ki koi zarurat nahi hai", read another hilarious comment. A netizen also commented, "Hania rocked, Rakhi shocked."

Meanwhile, when Rakhi said she wanted to marry a Pakistani man, a Pakistani actor named Dodi Khan proposed to Rakhi on Instagram and the actress stated that she will marry him. In an interview, she even mentioned that the wedding would be in Pakistan, and they planned to settle in Dubai.

However, a few days later, Dodi posted another video stating that he would not be able to marry Rakhi but would help her find another Pakistani man. Since then, Rakhi has been creating unnecessary drama on her Instagram of going to Pakistan for her third marriage. She was previously married to Ritesh Singh and Adil Khan Durrani.