Hania Aamir had earlier expressed her desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan and work with Karan Johan in a Bollywood film.

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is known for her brilliant performances in Urdu shows and films including Janaan, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum among others. The most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with over 18 million followers, Hania was set to make her debut in Indian cinema with the Punjabi comedy film Sardaar Ji 3, that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, and is set to release in the theatres on June 27. The Pakistani sensation had attended Diljit's concert in London in Octobe last year with the singer even calling her on the stage and their pictures had gone viral on social media.

However, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reimposed its ban on Pakistani artistes and their films in India. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Abir Gulaal, which was slated to hit theatres on May 9, will reportedly not release in India. And as per the latest reports, Hania Aamir will be replaced in Sardaar Ji 3. As the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer had already finished its shooting in the United Kingdom last month, the makers are now considering removing Hania's portions from the film and replacing her with another actress. This means that the third film in the Punjabi comedy Sardaar Ji franchise might also get postponed. There has been no official statement by the makers yet.

Earlier, Hania had expressed her desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan and work with Karan Johar. While attending an event in Toronto in 2024, the actress had said "Shah Rukh, if you are seeing this, then meet me please. It’s sad that we haven’t met. In my head, we should be friends." At an event in London in February 2025, when Hania was asked if she will accept an offer from Karan Johar to work in a Bollywood film, she said, "If it’s a good project, I will definitely consider it. Inshallah."

