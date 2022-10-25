Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan shares domestic violence evidence, shocking photos go viral

Feroze Khan-Syeda Aliza Sultan/Twitter

In September, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife wife Syeda Aliza Sultan released statements announcing their divorce with the latter making several allegations against the former of domestic violence, infidelity, and blackmail. The two are now fighting a legal matter in court for the custody of their two children named Mohammed Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan.

Syeda Aliza has presented evidence of domestic violence in court which includes pictures showing her bruised hands and eyes. These shocking and heartbreaking photos, which show that she suffered physical abuse during their four-year-long marriage, have surfaced on the internet and are now going viral.

Earlier, on September 21, Syeda had penned down a note on her Instagram that read, "Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner."

She continued, "The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy, and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such a hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety".

Reacting to her allegations, Feroze also shared a note on his Instagram that read, "As a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan I have full confidence in the justice of the Court. Our divorce was finalised on September 2, 2022, after which I filed a family law case asking custody of and visitation rights pertaining to my children Sultan and Fatima in the eighth family judge district, East Karachi on September 19, 2022."

He concluded, "Today, on September 21, 2022, the Court heard both parties and allowed me to spend time with my children Sultan and Fatima for half an hour in his (the judge’s) presence. The Court then adjourned the matter till October 1, 2022, on which date it will resume further proceedings related to visitation rights whereby I can continue to meet my children. As concerns my ex-wife, I shall extend her my respect and support as she is the mother of my children. I am afraid I am not in a position to further discuss this matter as the case is pending before the court."



