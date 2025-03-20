During an appearance on the popular Pakistani show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, Danish Taimoor told the host that he and his wife, Ayeza, had a good laugh while reading the comments after his controversial statement.

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently got some criticism online for his comment about polygamy. However, during his show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, he explained what he meant. He also shared that he and his wife, Ayeza, found the internet's reaction to his comment funny.

During an appearance on the popular Pakistani show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, Danish Taimoor told the host that he and his wife, Ayeza, had a good laugh while reading the comments after his controversial statement. He clarified, saying, "Jaisa ki maine kaha tha ki mujhe 4 shaadiyon ki ijaazat hai, lekin main kar nahi raha kyunki filhaal mujhe pyaar hai apni biwi se. Aur main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon (As I mentioned earlier, I have permission for four marriages, but I'm not going for it because I am currently in love with my wife. And I still stand by that today)."

The actor also explained using the word 'filhaal' because he doesn't know what might happen in the next moment once he steps out. He added, "Yeh jo lafz hai na 'hamesha, hamesha koi nahi reh sakta (The word 'always' doesn't really apply because no one can stay foreve)r."

#DanishTaimoor said it all, milgya jawab aab so called haters ko? Filhal ka mtlb bhi pta chalgya aab? and both Daneza are laughing at you people.

May Allah protect them both always and give them a long life together Ameen #AyezaKhan pic.twitter.com/OdiZfcoOY8 — danishxayeza (@danezasupremacy) March 18, 2025

One being criticised for allegedly supporting polygamy, Danish responded by saying, "Gossip karna galat baat hai. Kaise logon ko judge kar sakte hain? Aapke dil ki baat, aap ya Allah jaanta hai (Spreading rumors is wrong. How can anyone judge others? Only you and Allah truly know what's in your heart)."

Marriage is scary what if he— pic.twitter.com/NR72ROLX0t — (@mashtalks__) March 16, 2025

It all began when Danish stated, "I have permission for four marriages, but I’m not doing it—that’s a different matter. However, this permission is granted to me by Allah, and no one can take that away. But out of love and respect for Ayeza, I want to spend my life with her for now."

Meanwhile, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are one of the most beloved couples in the Pakistani entertainment world. They have been happily married for more than ten years, having tied the knot on August 8, 2014. Throughout their journey together, they’ve created a loving and strong family. The couple are proud parents to two wonderful children, Hoorain and Rayan. Over the years, Danish and Ayeza have earned admiration for their steadfast commitment, deep love, and the strong connection they share, both on and off-screen.