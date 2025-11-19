FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistan's richest actor is worth Rs 430 crore, which is just 4% of Shah Rukh Khan's net worth; but he is richer than Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor

Humayun Saeed is Pakistan's richest actor and his net worth is more than fellow Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, and Shaah Shahid. He is even richer than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 09:10 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pakistan's richest actor is worth Rs 430 crore, which is just 4% of Shah Rukh Khan's net worth; but he is richer than Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor
Humayun Saeed is Pakistan's richest actor
Humayun Saeed is a leading Pakistani actor, producer, and television star known for his hit dramas Mere Paas Tum Ho, Bin Roye, Kafir, and Dil Lagi. A major figure in Lollywood, he has also delivered several box-office successes such as Inteha, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Love Guru, and Prejct Ghazi. Saeed is among Pakistan’s most influential entertainment personalities.

According to multiple reports, Humayun Saeed is also considered the country’s wealthiest actor. Siasat estimates his net worth at a staggering $50 million (PKR 1,380 crore or INR 430 crore), surpassing fellow Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan ($5 million), Mahira Khan ($7 million), Maya Ali ($15 million), and Shaan Shahid ($20 million).

Although Saeed’s $50 million net worth is modest compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s enormous $1.4 billion fortune, he still surpasses many prominent Bollywood stars. Even major names like Ranbir Kapoor ($40 million), Prabhas ($35 million), and Rajinikanth ($48 million) fall short of the Pakistani actor's wealth.

The actor reportedly earns crores per project, but his film and TV roles form only a part of his overall fortune. As a film producer and founder of Six Sigma Plus Productions, he has multiple revenue streams. He’s also one of the few Pakistani stars, apart from Javed Sheikh and Fawad Khan, to work internationally, with his recurring role as Hasnat Khan in Netflix’s The Crown significantly boosting both his profile and earnings.

