Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material’

Joyland poster

Months after a certificate was obtained allowing the film Joyland for public viewing, Pakistani authorities have banned it on the grounds that it includes "highly objectionable material."

The government authorized Joyland, which is also Pakistan's official Oscar entry, on August 17. However, concerns about its substance have recently been voiced.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to ban the movie in response, ostensibly to prevent retaliation from the nation's conservatives.

In its notification on November 11, the ministry said the film does not conform with the country’s “social values and moral standards”.

“Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979,” the minister said in the notification according to IndianExpress.com.

A spot in the top five of the best international feature category at the 2023 Academy Awards is up for grabs with Sadiq's directing debut.

The ministry's order forbade the nation from watching the movie. The movie was slated to open in theatres in Pakistan on November 18.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9(2) (a) of the said Ordinance and after conducting a comprehensive inquiry, the Federal Government declares the feature film titled ‘Joyland’ as an uncertified film for the whole of Pakistan in the cinemas which fall under the jurisdiction of CBFC with immediate effect,” the order read.

While their youngest son secretly joins an exotic dance theatre and develops feelings for a trans woman, Joyland follows a patriarchal family hoping for the birth of a baby boy to carry on the family line.

Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada, and Sohail Sameer are among the cast members of the ensemble drama that Sadiq authored and directed.