Pakistan Army slams Indian documentary on Operation Sindoor: 'Highly dramatised Bollywood comedy, propaganda video'

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, criticised Discovery docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor and said, "India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour."

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday criticised an Indian documentary on last year's conflict, saying it presented a one-sided account of Operation Sindoor while overlooking what it described as the ground realities of the fighting. The documentary offered a "highly dramatised" account of the event in India's "preferred hues", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement, issued in response to the Discovery docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor.

Taking to its X account, DG ISPR wrote, "More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues. To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate account of so-called Operation Sindoor, packaged as a documentary featuring senior political and military leadership of India. For its lack of nuance and seriousness, the documentary can be characterised as a tragedy and a comedy at the same time."

"Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour. No amount of cinematic reconstruction can change the chronology, erase aircraft losses, conceal military casualties, alter the military engagements that actually took place or convert a battlefield defeat into a self-proclaimed victory," a part of their statement read.

More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues. To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly… — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2026

The Pakistan Army further disputed India's description of the operation as "100 percent mission success" in the docuseries, which features senior Indian political and military leadership recounting the events surrounding the 88-hour conflict. Speaking in the two-part docuseries, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences. The objective of the military operation, he said, was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year, with Indian armed forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly four days, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

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