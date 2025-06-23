In the viral video, Nushrratt could be seen standing, while volunteers are seen bending down to remove her shoes.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has landed in hot water after a video from an International Yoga Day event went viral on the internet. The actress had participated in the public event and performed yoga poses and interacted with attendees at the event. Dressed in a white tracksuit and a pink top, the actress could be seen doing pranayams alongside Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, a video drew netizens’ criticism wherein the actress could be seen directing volunteers to take off her shoes.



Nushrratt Bharuccha's video from a yoga event goes viral

In the said video, Nushrratt could be seen standing, while volunteers are seen bending down to remove her shoes. Soon after the video went viral, netizens slammed her for allegedly promoting ‘VIP’ treatment. Some even criticised her for being rude and disrespectful to the volunteers. A few said that stardom has gone to her head. A user wrote, "Like really she has come to do yoga but she can't bend and take her shoe off like WOW.” “Why does someone else have to remove her shoe? She herself can do it if she is that fit,” wrote a second user. “Why does she have two people to remove her shoes...and she's going to do yoga????” stated a third user. “Paisa or fam sir chad gaya hai madam ko yoga karni hai par shoes laces kay liye log cahiye madam yoga bhi unhi se kerwa lo,” added another user.

So far, Nushrratt hasn’t yet responded to the incident and online backlash.



Nushrratt Bharuccha's ramp walk controversy

Earlier, Nushrratt was slammed for a ramp walk incident at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. During the walk, she was seen moving a young designer aside to take the centre stage position, which irked netizens. However, she later clarified that she was instructed by the designer to take the centre position and had to move the girl aside. She also added that the girl was not a professional model but a designer from NIF Global who was unaware of ramp etiquette.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Vishal Furia’s Chhorii 2 alongside Soha Ali Khan. Up next, she will be seen in Bun Tikki.