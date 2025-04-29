Many legendary Bollywood stars were actually born in cities that are now part of Pakistan. After Partition, they moved to India and went on to rule the Indian film industry, winning hearts across generations. Their stories reflect the shared past and cultural bond between the two nations.

1. Dilip Kumar



Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), Dilip Kumar moved to Mumbai before Partition and became one of Indian cinema’s most revered actors. His ancestral home in Peshawar has been declared a national heritage site by the Pakistani government. ​

2. Gulzar



Sampooran Singh Kalra, known as Gulzar, was born on August 18, 1934, in Dina, Jhelum district (now in Pakistan). He migrated to India after Partition and became a celebrated poet, lyricist, and filmmaker. In 2022, he made a nostalgic visit to his birthplace on his 88th birthday. ​

3. Vinod Khanna



Vinod Khanna was born on October 6, 1946, in Peshawar. His family moved to India during Partition. Despite his success in Bollywood, he expressed a desire to visit his ancestral home. After his passing, tributes poured in from his birthplace. ​

4. Amrish Puri



Amrish Puri was born on June 22, 1932, in Nawanshahr, Punjab (now in Pakistan). He moved to India post-Partition and became iconic for his villainous roles in Indian cinema, most notably as Mogambo in 'Mr. India.'

5. Dev Anand



Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, in Shakargarh, Punjab (now in Pakistan). He moved to India during Partition and became one of Bollywood's most charismatic actors, known for his unique style and romantic roles. ​

6. Prithviraj Kapoor



Born on November 3, 1906, in Samundri, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Prithviraj Kapoor moved to India and laid the foundation for the Kapoor family's legacy in Indian cinema. He established Prithvi Theatre, nurturing generations of actors. ​

7. Sunil Dutt



Sunil Dutt was born on June 6, 1929, in Khurd village, Jhelum district (now in Pakistan). After Partition, he moved to India and rose to fame with films like 'Mother India.' He later ventured into politics, serving as a Union Minister.