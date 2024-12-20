Sobhita Dhulipala, in particular, was slammed, with people either sympathising with Samantha or expressing their displeasure towards her relationship with Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship had already faced a lot of criticism even before their wedding on December 4. Many fans supported his ex-wife, actress Samantha, whom he married in 2017.

Sobhita, in particular, was heavily targeted online, with people either sympathizing with Samantha or expressing their displeasure towards her relationship with Chaitanya. The situation worsened after The New York Times featured a story about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, which Sobhita shared on her social media. This only intensified the backlash, giving the public another reason to criticize the couple.

Sobhita Dhulipala recently posted an article from The New York Times on her Instagram, which highlighted her and her husband Naga Chaitanya's love story. The headline of the article read, "For Two Indian Movie Stars, a Love Language Expressed in Telugu," and it featured a photo from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding.

The article emphasised how Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala connected through their South Indian heritage and shared language. Sobhita captioned the post, saying, "Sushi, techno, one ancient language and many thousand miles. Thank you @nytimes for covering our story so charmingly."

However, the comments section quickly became filled with negativity, with many expressing their disapproval of their relationship. One of them wrote, "Somehow she managed to steal someone's husband and she is very proud of it omg." The second one said, "OMG, a whole page it took to describe how he cheated." The third person commented, "And one extramarital affair."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for a long time before tying the knot but never really opened up about their relationship and how it came to be. The couple married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and now they have finally revealed the details about their love story. The couple connected over Instagram before Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai to take Sobhita Dhulipala out on a date. During their relationship, Sobhita Dhulipala lived in Mumbai while Naga Chaitanya lived in Hyderabad.

After connecting on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai and took Sobhita Dhulipala out on a lunch date. The actress shared with the New York Times, "That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way," while Naga Chaitanya added, "I am not a fan of texting. I am not a fan of communicating on social media."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala then reunited for an event in April 2022, "I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history," Sobhita said.