Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

A day after the release of Padmini, the producer wrote a long note for the audience and claimed how Kunchacko Boban had zero involvement during movie promotions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Kunchacko Boban-starrer romantic comedy Padmini was released yesterday, and the producer, Suvin K Varkey, thanked the audience for showering love, along with a long note slamming the alleged unprofessional behavoiour of Boban. Suvin shared a poster of the newly released film with a note claiming that Boban took 2.5 crores for a 25-day shoot, but he gave zero interviews. Producer claimed that he was not at all involved in promotional activities, and even rejected the entire marketing plan. 

Sharing the poster of Padmini, Suvin wrote, "Thank you all for embracing PADMINI TO YOUR HEARTS. We are overwhelmed with all the positive responses and reviews. Still, there are a few things we owe to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie." 

Varkey slammed the alleged lack of interest Boban showed during the promotions of Padmini. " For PADMINI, the lead actor who took home 2.5 crores gave zero TV interviews and participated in zero TV programs/promotions. The entire promotion plan and chart of the programs were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor's wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie. It's the same S*** that happened to the last 2-3 producers of his movies. So someone has to talk and here we are..." 

The producer further claimed that rather than promoting the movie, Boban went on a vacation to Europe. "This won't happen to a movie where this actor is a co-producer. He will sit through every TV interview and will be a guest in every TV show but when it's an external producer he cares the least. Because for him, it’s more fun to be in Europe chilling with friends than promoting the film where he took home 2.5 crores for 25 days of shoot." At last, he said that an actor should take success and audience love for granted, "This is showbiz and your existence is based on the audience's verdict. Don't take the viewers for granted." Padmini also stars Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian and Vincy Aloshious in primary roles.

