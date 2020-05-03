Padmashri Kannada poet KS Nissar Ahmed passes away at 84

Kannada poet KS Nissar Ahmed passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 84. He died at his residence in Bengaluru after an age-related illness. "Ahmed died at his residence in the city's south-west suburb after prolonged illness due to age-related complications," a state information department official told IANS.

Born at Devanahalli on the city's northern outskirts, KS Nissar Ahmed was awarded Padmashri award in 2008 for his contribution to Kannada literature. Apart from Padma Shri, he was also honoured with Sahitya Academy Award (in 2008), Rajyotsav Award (1981), Nadoja in 2003 and Pampa in 2017.

Kannada poet Professor KS Nisar Ahmed passes away at his residence. He was 84 years old. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/i7hadMxVhE — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

He had penned poems, plays, short stories and novels. Ahmed was most noted for his poem 'Nityotsava', but also had other popular works like Manasu Gandhi Bazaru, Sanje Aidara Male, Manadondige Mathukathe, Rain at 5 in the Evening, Gandhi Bazar Dawn and Masti.. The poet also wrote Kannada songs.

Nissar was a post-graduate in geology and worked in the mines during 1950-1960s and later taught the subject at state-run central college during the 1970s. He was reportedly suffering from cancer and had recently travelled to US to receive treatment.